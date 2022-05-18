Demonstration of Belarusian domestic drones capabilities held in Bereza

Belarusians have long understood what a dirty information war is. After the events of 2020, we will not let ourselves be deceived. But now there are new tests, when we are pressed not only by words. Lessons have been learned, so for defense, Belarus also holds a modern military power. A demonstration of the capabilities of domestic unmanned aerial vehicles, where the declared characteristics are tested in practice, was held in Bereza. Several Belarusian companies participated, presenting both reconnaissance and strike vehicles. Based on the results of the flight missions, the specialists of the military department will decide on the advisability of acquiring particular drones.



It should be noted that the striking unmanned aerial systems "Quadro-1400" and "Barrage Tube", which are among the latest developments of the enterprises under the State Committee for Military Industrial Development, have been successfully tested. The equipment is recommended for adoption by the Belarusian army. In addition, the Quadro-1400 was practically tested during the Belarusian-Russian joint strategic exercise Zapad-2021.



