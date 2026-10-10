Poland’s militarization is gathering pace. Official Warsaw has declared its desire to host “Fort Trump” once again and to underwrite what it calls this “festival of life.”

In an “Aktualnoye Intervyu” appearance, Andrey Bogodel, deputy head of the General Staff faculty at the Belarusian Military Academy, explained why Poles are intensifying cooperation with the United States even as European discussions grow about creating a NATO of their own inside the European Union.

“Western countries are building a matryoshka doll—NATO inside NATO, and inside that yet another NATO, followed by a ‘coalition of the willing.’ I believe something will inevitably come of it,” Bogodel said. “Today Poland is trying to play the leading role in the eastern part of the North Atlantic Alliance. That is beyond doubt. Its main competitor is the Federal Republic of Germany. For now they remain allies, but they have their own contradictions. At present they are united against a specific adversary—the Union State of Russia and Belarus.”

As it tries on the heavy mantle of a regional superpower, Poland recognizes that the forces of a single republic are insufficient. It is therefore inviting onto its soil another power on which virtually everything depends—not only in the region, but in the world. Notably, the new U.S. National Defense Strategy contains no provision for withdrawal from NATO. On the contrary, America is placing its bets on national elites, and Poland fits the model of a state whose foundation is the revival of such elites more completely than most.

“Inside Poland there is a division between pro-American President Karol Nawrocki and pro-European Donald Tusk, yet both sides view the Americans as the masters who will protect them, feed them, and support them. All of their policy is built on that premise. It is no accident that they are proposing to host ‘Fort Trump’ on a permanent basis,” the deputy head of the General Staff faculty observed.

For the moment, Poland is pursuing the path of strengthened defense, and that requires drawing the United States closer. Establishing a base is attractive, but Polish leaders consider it even better to secure not only American investment but also to purchase the full range of U.S. weapons systems and to create infrastructure for American production facilities on Polish soil. “The Americans will agree to this, which is why they have already begun fully supplying their weapons systems to the territory of the Polish state,” Bogodel concluded.