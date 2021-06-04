Polessya Games bring together athletes from 3 countries

Mozyr receives the participants of the Republican Sports Contest for Wheelchair Users Polessya Games. This is one of the most largest competitions of its kind. Its history goes back almost 15 years. Moreover, people are eager to come to Polessye even during the periods of the most acute quarantine measures. This year the list of participants includes more than a hundred people from 15 to 65 years old. The judging list includes 17 teams from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. They will compete in tennis, shooting, darts, chess. There are 13 sports in total.