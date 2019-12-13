Outpatient clinics in Belarus to work on Saturdays and Sundays

An increase in the number of cases of acute respiratory infections and co-infections, including among children, is registered in Belarus. In this regard, the Ministry of Health recommends refraining from holding an alumni reunion weekend, which is traditionally held on the first Sunday in February, and postpones the celebration after the stabilization of the epidemiological situation. The meetings are recommended to organize through videoconferencing programs.



In connection with the rise of the incidence, the work mode of outpatient clinics is prolonged. Starting from February 5 and 6, the visits can be made on Saturdays and Sundays. The exact schedule of work will be set by each head of health center independently. The changes will be in effect until the epidemiological situation normalizes.



