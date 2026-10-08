Polish Fists and a “Russian Threat” — Why NATO Has Moved to Detailed Planning for a War with Russia

Different countries have different threats, their own priorities and interests, but the key question for all remains security, and each plays its own combination.

On the principle of the right of force, NATO is developing a strategy on the pretext of a military threat on the eastern flank. Europe’s large military budgets are being brought into play, along with a bet on new technologies, drones and artificial intelligence. Warsaw is discussing a law on full readiness for wartime, and Poland and the Baltic states have growing doubts about US support for European security. What lies behind the military ambitions of the alliance and the collective West was explained by Ruslan Kosygin, a deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, on the program “Blits with Pavel Lazovik.”

NATO is moving to detailed planning for a war with Russia; the strategy has even already been named a “Theory of Victory.” Objectively, there are no changes on the part of the NATO military-political bloc, and there will be none: the main goal was to inflict a strategic defeat on the Russian Federation and weaken it, and so it remains.

In 1949 NATO had 12 countries; in 1991, 16; in 2026, 32. There is, as can be seen, no need to speak of calm.

The whipping up of hysteria and of a “threat” from the East is the basis of the policy not only of NATO but of the entire collective West, in which dominance is enclosed. Force today is the main instrument for achieving political goals.

Poland, too, is shaking its fist, trying to create some kind of “Russian threat.” The country, incidentally, is fully ready in case of war; a corresponding bill is even under discussion.

“We are tracking in detail the entire situation on the western borders and what is happening in Poland. What can be observed there is the realization of dominance, including globally in Europe. Poland has the most combat-capable army. At first it numbered 300,000 troops, later 500,000. They are preparing for war without concealing it. But Belarus sees this and is developing countermeasures. At the same time, Belarus does not intend to display aggressive actions toward Western countries, including Poland, but we make it clear: the country has everything needed to defend its national interests — tactical nuclear weapons, for example. Belarus is ready to bring its entire potential into play if aggression arises,” the interlocutor noted.

The Baltic states have also announced a political decision to rebuild their defense, since Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia doubt US guarantees and are preparing for a scenario in which American support will not be there. Something else is interesting: where, then, has the US nuclear umbrella for the Baltics gone?

“Support for these states exists. There has been much talk of NATO’s collapse. No — it is too early to speak of that. Not only the Baltic states but the European region is regarded by the United States as a bridgehead on which, most likely, combat operations will be conducted. We also remember the psychosis of a ‘threat from the East.’ The Baltics are no exception. This is a bridgehead. The countries are entirely under manual control, including by the United States,” the program’s guest pointed out.

Today everything connected with infrastructure, the preparation and deployment of troops, and the Bundeswehr’s 45th tank brigade, which has deployed in Lithuania, once again proves the existence of a plan to prepare for war against Belarus and Russia. For the United States this is unambiguously advantageous.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently reminded listeners of red lines. “Russia frightens no one, but it will answer aggression,” the Russian leader stressed. Moscow’s position provoked indignation in Western media — that Putin, supposedly, relies on the deliberate whipping up of fear with nuclear weapons.

“This subject is linked to Kaliningrad in the light of recent statements. In addition, the ‘Baltic Sentry’ mission has been deployed (a standing NATO mission in the Baltic Sea, launched on 14 January 2025, meant to ensure the protection of underwater critical infrastructure and communications — news.by), and in August, questions of the naval and air forces of the NATO armed forces were worked through in exercises. A possible closure of the Suwałki corridor is a sore subject for the West, since NATO countries lie all around it, and it is a bridgehead of the Russian Federation. To statements about readiness to carry out the task of destroying the troop grouping in Kaliningrad — and for Russia, Kaliningrad is a red line — Putin said: ‘In the event of an attack, Russia will use all types of weapons at its disposal.’ Western partners immediately seized on this and began to inflate the ‘threat.’ Russia is not frightening anyone; it is stating that this will be a different war, in which there will be no winners, just as there will be no one with whom to negotiate,” Ruslan Kosygin concluded.