"The Slovaks and Hungarians are independent governments that care about their own country and other countries. Given that the current EU leadership won't change in the coming years, the overall Russophobic and pro-environmental policies, which, on the other hand, are also killing our energy sector, will persist. But this will only exacerbate these problems, and, in my opinion, this will lead to the upcoming elections, first in large European countries (Germany, France), being won by forces that will ultimately change the EU leadership. Only then can we expect a change in approach to supplies that will benefit Europe, the European economy, European industry, and cheap and stable energy resources from Russia," emphasized Alexander Jacek.