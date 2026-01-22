3.74 BYN
Political Expert Kireev: If Greenland Sank, No One Would be Upset
By publicly declaring its claim to Greenland, the United States is effectively challenging Europe. For the elites, this is a painful blow and a symbol of their loss of influence.
Russian political expert Vladimir Kireev shared his opinion.
"For European countries, the Greenland issue is not truly strategic; it's a matter of pride," he stated.
The political scientist noted that the United States, as Europe's senior partner, has provided security for decades and has created for Europe a complete dependence: economic, political, and military. Europeans remember that just 90-100 years ago, they were masters of the world, a global colonial empire centered in Europe, and the United States was a former colony. Now, a situation is emerging where America is taking something away from Europe.
"If Greenland sank, no one would be upset. But when the United States wants to take Greenland away, it's a huge slap in the face," Vladimir Kireev believes.