By publicly declaring its claim to Greenland, the United States is effectively challenging Europe. For the elites, this is a painful blow and a symbol of their loss of influence.

Russian political expert Vladimir Kireev shared his opinion.

"For European countries, the Greenland issue is not truly strategic; it's a matter of pride," he stated.

The political scientist noted that the United States, as Europe's senior partner, has provided security for decades and has created for Europe a complete dependence: economic, political, and military. Europeans remember that just 90-100 years ago, they were masters of the world, a global colonial empire centered in Europe, and the United States was a former colony. Now, a situation is emerging where America is taking something away from Europe.