Transatlantic unity, which until recently seemed monolithic, is experiencing a serious crisis. The new US national security strategy directly points to a difference in priorities: Washington is shifting its focus to rivalry with China and the problems of its own hemisphere, while in Europe, the rhetoric of war continues to dominate.

"I think we can already speak of a true collapse of the once-existent transatlantic unity. The United States is moving in its own direction. The US national security strategy was recently unveiled, and it heavily criticizes Europe for going in the wrong direction. Meanwhile, the United States is refocusing on competing with China in Asia and working within its own Western Hemisphere. There, we have Venezuela, Mexico, and all the other problems currently facing the Trump administration. As for Europe, the 'war party' currently dominates both in Brussels and in national capitals. But there's a major electoral cycle ahead—2026-2027—and I think many of these 'war party' representatives will simply lose the elections, and in that case, I think the agenda within Europe will also gradually begin to shift."