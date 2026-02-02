Political scientist Dvoinikov: Split between America and Europe will never happen, it's PR stunt

"A split between America and Europe will never happen. This is just a publicity stunt. All Trump wants is to conquer Europe, to show that he is stronger, that Europe must obey him completely. And Europe will do so. Europe is not going anywhere. In reality, it is the United States of America that controls all European structures, and NATO is completely dependent on America. In other words, all this European show-off is pointless. It's all temporary, and Trump's goal (and he will achieve it; Europe will have no choice) is to conquer this competitive organization that is the European Union."