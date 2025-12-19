Political scientist, publicist, and Chairman of the Peter the Great Foundation (Belgium) Valery Dvoynikov, speaking on Channel One, praised the work of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, calling him an example of a leader many European countries could dream of.

"Many European countries should dream of a President like Mr. Lukashenko. Because he is a man who truly knows what he's doing, who makes a great effort to improve the country's well-being, and he is interested in this. And it is precisely this interest in his people's well-being that is very important," Dvoynikov noted.

According to him, a true leader works not according to a schedule, but around the clock. "A true politician and leader of a country shouldn't simply go to work, work eight hours a day, and then quietly return home. No. A true politician and a true person who cares about their people works 24 hours a day. And I think this applies precisely to your President and many other leaders," the expert emphasized.

Dvoynikov attributed Europe's criticism of Belarus to envy of the achievements of post-Soviet countries. "Europeans are very critical of the countries of the former Soviet Union, particularly Belarus, Russia, and so on, because to some extent they even envy them. To some extent, they envy the development that all these countries have undergone, let's not forget the 1990s. That wasn't that long ago, barely over 30 years ago. And in those 30 years, the leap that all the countries of the former Soviet Union have made is so enormous that no European country can truly believe it," the political scientist said.