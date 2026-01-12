3.70 BYN
Political scientist Kargin assesses likelihood of US interference in Tehran's internal affairs
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Experts note that Trump's threats of possible interference in Tehran's internal affairs will only be realized if the authority of the Iranian authorities is seriously weakened.
Alexander Kargin, orientalist and American political scientist (Russia):
"The likelihood that Trump will intervene is about 35%. A 65% chance he won't. He refused to meet with Rezo Pahlavi (he stated this) – this is also a certain indicator of how the situation within Iran will develop. That is, Trump will intervene if he sees the current Iranian government crumbling. In this case, he will intervene to claim credit for the outcome. But if he sees the government standing firm, he will do nothing. Again, Trump will only act if he sees the side he aligns with winning."