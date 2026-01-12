Political scientist Kargin assesses likelihood of US interference in Tehran's internal affairs

"The likelihood that Trump will intervene is about 35%. A 65% chance he won't. He refused to meet with Rezo Pahlavi (he stated this) – this is also a certain indicator of how the situation within Iran will develop. That is, Trump will intervene if he sees the current Iranian government crumbling. In this case, he will intervene to claim credit for the outcome. But if he sees the government standing firm, he will do nothing. Again, Trump will only act if he sees the side he aligns with winning."