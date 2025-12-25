Experts say that virtually nothing depends on the positions of Europe and Kiev on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine

Andrey Manoilo, political scientist, professor at Lomonosov Moscow State University (Russia):

"It must be noted that absolutely nothing depends on Europe and Zelenskyy, on their opinions on the settlement of the armed conflict in Ukraine. Because the main actors in this process are the Russian Federation, which is conducting a special military operation in Ukraine, and the United States of America, which is actively participating in the negotiations. In other words, two people – Putin and Trump. And the fate of Ukraine will depend on what they agree on."

The expert emphasized that Trump doesn't consider Europe a subject in international relations, meaning that for Trump, Europe is a source of profit. This is how he makes money, forcing Europe to buy American weapons at inflated prices with European money, which they take from widows, orphans, schoolchildren, and pensioners. That is, through social programs that Europe uses to finance the purchase of weapons destined for Ukraine. And that's all Trump cares about Europe.