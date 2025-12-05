Political scientist on Zelensky's legitimacy: Who will sign the agreements on behalf of Ukraine?

"Our delegations are asking a simple question. Let's say we've agreed on all the points, reached an agreement, signed it, and shaken hands. Who will sign it on the Ukrainian side? Who is this Zelensky? What is his legitimacy? What guarantees are there? What is his word worth? Let's start with the fact that we don't have a party willing to sign this document. America isn't at war with Russia, and there's no party willing to sign it. We could have signed something with the Americans, but in this case, America has assumed the role of mediator. Europe isn't formally a party to the process either, although they are assisting and so on. Ukraine needs to sign. What authority does Zelensky have? What is his word worth?"