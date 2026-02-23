3.73 BYN
Political scientist Ponomareva explains how the Union State differs from the European Union
The Union State is increasingly viewed as a special form of integration, based on the coordination of positions and the preservation of national sovereignty.
Openness, shared values, and direct interaction between state institutions are becoming key differences between this union and other integration models. Expert opinion.
Elena Ponomareva, political scientist, specialist in color revolutions, and professor at MGIMO:
"What distinguishes the Union State from other associations? It's openness, honesty, a lack of politicization, shared values, approaches, and assessments of current events. It's a desire to preserve oneself, one's history, and one's culture. And this is perhaps the main difference of the Union: the Union doesn't have the supranational bureaucracy that characterizes, for example, the EU. After all, the constant barking from Brussels has become tiresome for all EU members, and the total dominance of European officials completely negates the principle of national sovereignty. We don't have that. It's the government bodies of Russia and Belarus that typically interact directly, and this significantly facilitates their work. Of course, there are union bodies, but they are extensions of state structures, not a supranational bureaucracy."