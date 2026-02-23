"What distinguishes the Union State from other associations? It's openness, honesty, a lack of politicization, shared values, approaches, and assessments of current events. It's a desire to preserve oneself, one's history, and one's culture. And this is perhaps the main difference of the Union: the Union doesn't have the supranational bureaucracy that characterizes, for example, the EU. After all, the constant barking from Brussels has become tiresome for all EU members, and the total dominance of European officials completely negates the principle of national sovereignty. We don't have that. It's the government bodies of Russia and Belarus that typically interact directly, and this significantly facilitates their work. Of course, there are union bodies, but they are extensions of state structures, not a supranational bureaucracy."