There is a growing consensus that the key player influencing the Ukrainian agenda is no longer Kiev or even Washington, but London. It is the British strategy that is aimed at prolonging the conflict and thwarting any peace agreements.

Elena Ponomareva, political scientist, specialist in color revolutions, professor at MGIMO (Russia):

"In my opinion, Kiev has long been an independent player. Formally, it exists as a country, it has a UN seat, it has diplomatic missions around the world, but in reality, Kiev has long ceased to be a subject. It no longer makes a single foreign policy decision, even one of such global significance, independently."

According to the political scientist, the main question now is which forces will exert greater pressure on Ukrainian government. And these forces—the United States with its peacekeeping initiatives and the European Union and London, which oppose the US—have already clashed in earnest.