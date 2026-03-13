Political Scientist: US and Israel Have Only One Alternative, But It Will Be Disastrous

Yuri Voskresensky, political scientist: "At the moment, the Americans and representatives of the State of Israel have only one alternative, as they view victory and achieving their goal: a ground operation. But that would be an even greater disaster. Therefore, we propose that while it's not too late, while it's not too late, they declare that "we have won." The Americans can declare this and leave Iran. Otherwise, it will be like the saying, 'If the claw gets stuck, the whole bird is lost.' There is no other option in sight."