The investigation has implicated two of Brussels' most prominent figures and threatens to escalate into a full-blown crisis.

Von der Leyen is trying to secure support on the Ukraine issue ahead of the crucial December EU leaders' summit. A corruption scandal is raging in Ukraine itself. Moreover, these events are unfolding against a backdrop of tension between von der Leyen and the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas. They are, exceeding their mandates, seeking to establish a dominant position within the union.

We'll explain what's so remarkable about the scandal that erupted in Brussels.

The EU's largest institutional crisis in 25 years

Politico compared the scale of the scandal to the EU's most serious institutional crisis of 1999. Then, for similar reasons and under pressure from the circumstances, Jacques Santer's entire European Commission—two dozen members—resigned. This could be considered a precedent.

The current scandal has so far affected three people. They were not kept in custody and, after questioning, were released with the understanding that they either would not or would not be able to flee. Stefano Sannino and Federica Mogherini became ambassadors of the investigation (with the potential for reward, not a pleasant one, but a well-deserved one). The former because he is a high-ranking official in the European Commission. He is too important a man for the petty, fussy, mundane constraints of an investigation. From 2021 to 2024, he was effectively the second-in-command in the European diplomatic service. Federica Mogherini, meanwhile, served as the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy from 2014 to 2019, and after 2020, became the head of the College of Europe. This institution was transformed from an educational institution into a fraudulent one through tenders, kickbacks, lobbying, and the disclosure of official secrets.

The main point is that the high rank of the accused made even more legitimate not just the accusations, but the statement of fact about the hypocrisy of the European elite, who scold others for corruption in which they themselves are implicated.

Maxim Chirkov, Associate Professor, Department of Economic Policy and Economic Measurement, State University of Management (Russia):

"I think such investigations will provoke a storm of indignation in European countries. And, overall, it's clear that corruption in Europe at such a high level will undermine the European Union's position on a wide range of issues. Among other things, these corruption scandals will make those who advocate, so to speak, a standoff with Russia less likely to look to Europe. In this sense, I think Europe needs to think about its own problems—abuse."

Kaja Kallas, the current High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, wrote a letter obtained by Politico, which also published parts of it. According to Kallas, the allegations "are deeply shocking, but should in no way cast a shadow on the good work that the vast majority of European officials do every day." It's important to note that Callas distanced herself from the scandal, stating that the events under investigation occurred before she took office.

Josep Borrell (Callas' predecessor, who was in charge when the accused Sannino was Secretary General) declined to comment on the investigation. Ursula von der Leyen and her team also refused to provide direct comments on the substance of the matter. Here, the eloquence of European politicians has disappointingly failed. On the other hand, who knows, perhaps they're running out of time for self-flagellation?

The investigation will cause (and has already begun) colossal reputational damage, a blow to the EU's public diplomacy. Why will they allow this to happen? After all, it's all in the hands of politicians: why should they ruin their own situation? They can forget everything themselves and prevent others from remembering it?

The point is that the scandal is likely to persist due to its very nature. This is rooted in the internal rivalry among European politicians.