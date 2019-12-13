The elections to the European Parliament will not bring cardinal changes. This opinion was shared with our TV channel by political scientist Vadim Yelfimov. The fact is that this body has neither real powers nor serious competence. But the situation is indicative. And it shows that things have not gone according to the scenario that was previously determined by politicians and officials in Brussels.

"Today we can say that a difficult situation has also developed for Rishi Sunak in England. At the last summit in Normandy, he was forced to leave his colleagues and urgently go to London because the electoral situation there is not quite favorable for him. This shows that European voters are not satisfied with the aggressive rhetoric of the elites,” said political scientist, candidate of historical sciences Vadim Yelfimov.