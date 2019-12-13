3.41 RUB
Political analyst: No peaceful solution to Middle East conflict expected
"The growing tension in the Middle East, risking from a local conflict to develop into a full-scale regional war, is unlikely to end through diplomacy." Farhad Ibragimov, an expert of the Valdai International Discussion Club, shared this opinion.
He is sure that even if the opposing sides decide to stop the bloodshed, there are forces interested in preventing a peaceful outcome.
Farhad Ibragimov, political scientist, expert of the Valdai International Discussion Club:
"The most interesting thing is that even the most ardent skeptics stated that this operation would last 2-3 days. Today we already have October 10, and nothing is calming down. That is, there is reason to believe that in principle this war could be long. That's why Israeli Defense Minister Galant said that we are preparing for a long-term war. In other words, apparently the Israelis have already realized that Hamas has no intention of laying down its arms, i.e., they are willing to suffer casualties, including civilian casualties, in order to start and finish their war."
"It has to be said, if now the parties would return to resolving the issue on the basis of the UN resolution of 1947 on the establishment of two states - Arab and Israeli - it would be the most ideal option for all of us. Another thing is that now nobody in Israel or Hamas, I mean the international community, will listen to all of us. First of all, because everyone wants to win."
