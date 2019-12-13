Political analyst: No peaceful solution to Middle East conflict expected

"The growing tension in the Middle East, risking from a local conflict to develop into a full-scale regional war, is unlikely to end through diplomacy." Farhad Ibragimov, an expert of the Valdai International Discussion Club, shared this opinion.

He is sure that even if the opposing sides decide to stop the bloodshed, there are forces interested in preventing a peaceful outcome.

Farhad Ibragimov, political scientist, expert of the Valdai International Discussion Club:

"The most interesting thing is that even the most ardent skeptics stated that this operation would last 2-3 days. Today we already have October 10, and nothing is calming down. That is, there is reason to believe that in principle this war could be long. That's why Israeli Defense Minister Galant said that we are preparing for a long-term war. In other words, apparently the Israelis have already realized that Hamas has no intention of laying down its arms, i.e., they are willing to suffer casualties, including civilian casualties, in order to start and finish their war."