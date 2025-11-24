The sanctions policy of European countries has resulted in a profound crisis for them. Russophobia is being actively used to quell public discontent and distract them from domestic problems.

"The socioeconomic situation in the European Union remains dire. The sanctions war against Russia has triggered the degradation of the region's economy. The process of decommissioning industrial facilities has begun. Employment problems and the migration crisis are constantly growing due to the massive influx of migrant workers and refugees from Arab states."

"Therefore, unfortunately, Europe is in a deep crisis, perhaps even a civilizational, not just a socioeconomic one. And the problems could mount," he added. "The European Union is not ready for a serious turnaround. Moreover, they are using Russophobia, militarization, and constant aggressive plans against China and Russia to justify the region's current predicament, thereby seeking to soften the protest mood among the population by frightening them with an external enemy."