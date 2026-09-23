Poll: Nearly Half of Belarusians Want Even Closer Ties With Russia

The results of the third part of a large-scale sociological survey were released on 23 September.

An overwhelming majority of citizens — 92.6 percent — believe Belarus should maintain good relations with all states, regardless of the contradictions that exist among them. Analysts at the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Research (BISR) say Belarusians do not regard today’s conflicts as the normal state of affairs and have a clear picture of the country’s place in the international order.

Vitaly Punchenko, deputy director of BISR:

“This is a very important finding. It shows the political maturity and restraint of Belarusians. We also link it to the public’s support for, and assessment of, the work of the President of Belarus to strengthen the country’s international standing. What else did the international section of our study show? Belarus cannot be separated from Russia. Our research once again shows that virtually half of our citizens favor even closer relations with Russia, our brothers.”

Another section of the survey examined the main sources of information. For Belarusians, those sources are internet platforms and television. Analysts note that the enduring tradition of television viewing remains an important part of media consumption and helps preserve choice for the audience. Many respondents still prefer personal conversation as well.

Trust in Belarusian state media is rising and now stands at 63.8 percent. Researchers say the figure points to strong public demand for reliable, high-quality information. The level of trust is broadly even across regions, with the highest reading recorded in the Grodno region.

Alexander Postalovsky, deputy director of the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

“According to the data, 63.8 percent of respondents trust state media. That is a significant figure. Why? Sociology uses many media indicators that measure demand for content — reach, share, views and so on. The significance of trust is different. Trust is not only how often people turn to information, but first of all a socio-psychological conviction that the information published is reliable and objective. It is the public’s attitude toward, and assessment of, the events presented in the information space. Trust encompasses every aspect of demand for mass information. In 2021, trust in state media stood at 38 percent. Now, according to a serious, fundamental, large-scale sociological study, the figure is 63.8 percent. We clearly see a year-on-year rise in trust.”

The survey also assessed the quality of mobile internet. Most respondents rated it positively overall. Of those, 18.7 percent said content loads quickly and they encounter no problems, while another 40.7 percent reported occasional disruptions but said the service is generally comfortable to use.

At the same time, one in three respondents pointed to problems with speed or connection stability. Complaints were more common among young people and rural residents.

Which issues do Belarusians consider most urgent? At the top of the list are peace and security, inflation and prices, and wage levels. These are followed by access to housing, cyber fraud, telephone fraud, the quality and availability of medical care and medicines, pension provision, and utility tariffs.

Assessments vary by age. Young respondents, for example, more often cited housing and wages.

The survey was conducted in July and August by the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus on commission from BISR. It covered 2,045 respondents.