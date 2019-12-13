3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
About 60% of population in Belarus fully vaccinated against coronavirus
The workload of medical personnel engaged in treatment of the infectious diseases area is getting down. In the past 24 hours, 294 new patients with coronavirus were registered. 2,608 tests were performed. Almost 7% of the population has already got booster vaccination.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All