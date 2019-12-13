PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

About 60% of population in Belarus fully vaccinated against coronavirus

The workload of medical personnel engaged in treatment of the infectious diseases area is getting down. In the past 24 hours, 294 new patients with coronavirus were registered. 2,608 tests were performed. Almost 7% of the population has already got booster vaccination.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All