Polotsk District introducing mask regime

n Belarus, the district of Polotsk is introducing a mask regime. The decision of the authorities is due to the epidemic situation, as well as to the disregard of residents for the advice of doctors and disregard for personal protective equipment in public places.

Masking is also mandatory in Bobruisk, the entire Gomel Region and Mogilev.

Svetlana Lukashik, Associate Professor at the Infectious Diseases Department of BSMU: "Information from the World Health Organisation, which is also widely publicised and known today, is of great importance. The fact that a mask is worn not by one person, but by several at once is also of great importance. And at the same time, they keep a distance. In this situation, the risk of reducing possible infection is significantly reduced.

In Brest, mass indoor events have been cancelled.

Due to the increase in morbidity, mass events in Brest will be cancelled until 10 December: exhibitions, presentations, fairs and tastings will not take place indoors. This decision was made by the local City Executive Committee to minimise the spread of coronavirus. All entertainment establishments may operate only until 23.00