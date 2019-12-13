Warsaw is skillfully using the information hype, warmed up by various throws, the hype around Ukraine, persistently enhancing its troops, including the troops of NATO. Politicians, journalists, and historians in Warsaw are increasingly looking at Belarus, at its western part. Does our western neighbor seek or create a chance to expand its territories?



Diplomats and experts will be solving a puzzle for a long time - how Warsaw can accept refugees from Ukraine and show one beautiful map with parts torn away from Ukraine at the same time.



President of Belarus



Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:



“You see, the Poles are crazy, they already suggest: let us create a peacekeeping force of 100 thousand troops and deploy them to Ukraine via Lvov. You understand that this is the Third World War.”



And yet, Warsaw is not losing its spirit! Poland actually began a partial mobilization and is calling up reserves for several formations at once. Then, of course, it was necessary to conduct maneuvers with the participation of Americans. They rushed so violently to the border with Belarus, that even the truck drivers were taken aback and filled the network with the corresponding video.



Poland has become the key logistical center for transferring mercenaries and weapons to Ukraine. In early February, for example, the Pentagon sent about eight thousand soldiers of the 82nd U.S. Airborne Division to Poland, in addition to the four and a half thousand American troops already present there. Several batteries of air defense missile systems "Patriot" were deployed in Rzeszow. Several dozen Apache helicopters of the 1st Brigade of Army Aviation of the 1st Cavalry Division are also being redeployed from Greece to Poland. Even though Ukraine is the epicenter of their interest, the number of reconnaissance flights is increasing near the borders of Belarus. All this army activity by Warsaw is connected with geopolitical ambitions by ever stronger informational threads.



