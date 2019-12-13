3.42 RUB
Poland launches two military operations on border with Belarus
According to Polish Minister of National Defense Vladislav Kosiniak-Kamysz, the 18th Mechanized Division is responsible for the operation.
The head of the ministry also said that the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border had recently deteriorated. According to him, “the last months have been the most difficult” for the Polish side, while “May was a month when attacks on the Polish border did not stop.”
He also recalled that in May, an illegal migrant at the border fatally stabbed a Polish soldier.
In addition, Poland is also launching an operation to strengthen air defense on the eastern border, codenamed “Air Dawn.” This operation starts on August 1 and is “a continuation of actions to strengthen Poland's air defense system.”
As the Polish side notes, the main purpose of the operation is to protect Polish airspace from objects illegally violating its borders.
The operation is expected to cover Poland's eastern and northeastern borders, where “the risk of violations is the highest.” As part of the operation, the airspace will be continuously monitored.
