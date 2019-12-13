Poland relocates new batch of military equipment to border with Belarus

Poland is sending another batch of military equipment to the border with Belarus. The residents of the Polish town of Nieporęt, 100 km off the Belarusian border, filmed the movement of the column of air defense equipment in the direction of the border with Belarus. These images show the relocation of the air defense battery and the battery of air defense systems "Wasp" to the border of the Union State.



As it became known, Poland will start building the fence on the border with Belarus on December 15. The construction is to be completed in the first half of 2022. The new fence will extend for 180 km.



