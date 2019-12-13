3.43 RUB
Poland provides Belarus with humanitarian aid to combat coronavirus
There are now many examples of international solidarity and support. States, especially neighbors, often come to each other's aid in these difficult times.
50 thousand liters of disinfectors, 30 thousand liters of antiseptic and 100 thousand masks from Poland. The neighborhood aid was delivered to Belmedpreparaty warehouse this week. The cargo also includes the drug "Arekhin", which is used in the complex treatment of COVID-19.
