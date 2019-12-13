PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Poland provides Belarus with humanitarian aid to combat coronavirus

There are now many examples of international solidarity and support. States, especially neighbors, often come to each other's aid in these difficult times.

50 thousand liters of disinfectors, 30 thousand liters of antiseptic and 100 thousand masks from Poland. The neighborhood aid was delivered to Belmedpreparaty warehouse this week. The cargo also includes the drug "Arekhin", which is used in the complex treatment of COVID-19.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All