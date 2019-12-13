3.41 RUB
Poland continues to produce fakes on issue of migrants at the border
In an attempt to cover up its visa scandal, Poland continues to produce fakes. Thus, the State Border Committee of Belarus caught Warsaw in deception on the topic of migrants at the border.
It is noted that during the last week, the Polish Defense Ministry has been posting videos shot two years ago in social networks. The videos are accompanied by a description about "hybrid attacks of refugees" and alleged "provocations of the Belarusian military."
"Given the repeated publication of blatant fakes, the question arises whether the information posted in the official communication channels of the Polish security agencies can be believed at all? And who do the Polish military consider their subscribers to be?" This is the question Belarusian border guards are asking.
