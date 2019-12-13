Poland continues pulling troops to Belarusian border

Poland continues pulling troops to the Belarusian border. Deputy Defense Minister Skurkiewicz said that the plan (up to 2035) is to almost double the size of the armed forces - up to 300 thousand people. At present, Poland has about 160 thousand soldiers under arms. And today it became known that the 11th armored cavalry division of the Polish Army is training at the Belarus border (at Nowa Demba training ground). The unit is practicing combat readiness and the conduct of offensive operations with the support of the second echelon units. It is clear that the offensive from Nowa Demba can be launched only in one direction - eastwards.