Poland ignores invitation of Belarus to observe CSTO exercises
Poland ignored the invitation of Belarus to observe the CSTO exercises. Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, drew attention to this at a briefing on November 16, BelTA reports.
"The final, most dynamic stages of the exercise included observers, military attachés accredited on the territory of the state and other representatives of international organizations," Anatoly Sidorov said. - A number of others were invited as well. In particular, Belarus was invited to show that the exercises are not directed against third countries and representatives of Poland, but they did not come, but nevertheless the invitation was sent," he said.
The exercise "Combat Brotherhood-2023" was held in Belarus from September 1 to 6 at the firing ranges Brestsky, Gozhsky, Domanovsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Chepelevo and Lesishche. As part of the exercise, the Belarus held a joint exercise with the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force, Interaction-2023; a special exercise with intelligence forces and means, Search-2023; a special exercise with logistical forces and means of the CSTO troops (collective forces), Echelon-2023; and a special exercise with a joint CSTO radiation, chemical and biological protection and medical support formation, Barrier-2023.
