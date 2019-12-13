Poland tries to get rid of Afghan refugees

The EU is welcoming Afghan refugees with little enthusiasm. Poland is trying to get rid of Afghan refugees as quickly as possible. Local law enforcers take groups of migrants to the Polish-Belarusian border and attempt to forcibly remove them to the territory of our country. This was stated by the official representative of the State Border Committee of Belarus, Anton Bychkovski. According to the refugees themselves, they were on their way to Germany through Poland. And it was not in their plans to get to Belarus. Moreover, one of the migrants said that they had been detained in a Polish city and then taken to the border with Belarus.