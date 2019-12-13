3.41 RUB
Poland deploys snipers on border with Belarus
Warsaw has made another step to escalate tension on the border with Belarus - it has placed snipers there. This was reported by the General Command of the Armed Forces of Poland. According to government security commissioner Stanislav Zharin, the border with Belarus is "dangerous," while Polish patrols are attacked by "aggressive foreigners."
Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki ordered to strengthen the representation of the country's army on the Polish-Belarusian border because of the fact that PMC "Wagner" allegedly could penetrate the Suwalki corridor.
