PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Poland deploys snipers on border with Belarus

Warsaw has made another step to escalate tension on the border with Belarus - it has placed snipers there. This was reported by the General Command of the Armed Forces of Poland. According to government security commissioner Stanislav Zharin, the border with Belarus is "dangerous," while Polish patrols are attacked by "aggressive foreigners."

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki ordered to strengthen the representation of the country's army on the Polish-Belarusian border because of the fact that PMC "Wagner" allegedly could penetrate the Suwalki corridor.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All