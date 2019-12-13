PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Poland deploys troops near Belarusian border

The Polish military is completing the construction of a number of logistics facilities 70 and 110 kilometers from the Belarusian border: these will be handed over as early as June 15. They will be used to store ammunition for the 16th Mechanized Division: it can now be deployed near the Belarusian border and become fully prepared for military operations in this area.

The Polish side does not explain the reasons for the urgent arrangement of the army's rears: such actions cause legitimate fears.

