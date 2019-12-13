3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Polish delegation honors memory of victims of war in Khatyn
The route along the places of military glory laid representatives of public associations of Poland. The day before the guests honored the memory of officers and soldiers who died in the battle of Lenino in Mogilev Region. Today, their route passed through Logoisk District and Minsk. Representatives of the Society of Heirs of Polish Veterans of World War II recalled not only the heroic deeds of their ancestors, but also the strong Belarusian-Polish relations, the principles of good neighborliness, decency and mutual assistance.
Roland Dubowski, head of the board of the Society of the Heirs of Polish Veterans of World War II:
The Belarusian population knows its history well, defends, opposes the war. And in Poland, the common people also think well of Belarus. But, understandably, the influence of the world power, concerns, industrial and military corporations does its job. And then people become intimidated and fooled. We should do everything to make peace between us!”
The Polish delegation recalled the sorrow and pain of the Belarusian people. The cozy and quiet village of Khatyn can no longer be found on the map - the Nazis wiped it off the face of the earth. Eight decades have passed since that moment, and the sad events are an unhealing wound in the hearts of Belarusians and guests from Poland. Their inner monologue is about courage and bravery. They realize that the pages of history cannot be rewritten, but they are the very pages that connect the two peoples. And everything should be done to prevent such a thing from happening again.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All