Polish delegation honors memory of victims of war in Khatyn

The route along the places of military glory laid representatives of public associations of Poland. The day before the guests honored the memory of officers and soldiers who died in the battle of Lenino in Mogilev Region. Today, their route passed through Logoisk District and Minsk. Representatives of the Society of Heirs of Polish Veterans of World War II recalled not only the heroic deeds of their ancestors, but also the strong Belarusian-Polish relations, the principles of good neighborliness, decency and mutual assistance.

Roland Dubowski, head of the board of the Society of the Heirs of Polish Veterans of World War II:

The Belarusian population knows its history well, defends, opposes the war. And in Poland, the common people also think well of Belarus. But, understandably, the influence of the world power, concerns, industrial and military corporations does its job. And then people become intimidated and fooled. We should do everything to make peace between us!”