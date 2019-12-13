Polish hit squad illegally pushes woman to Belarus, her child staying on Polish side

A shocking footage has just appeared at the disposal of news agencies. This is a terrifying video on the border with Poland in the Brest direction. A mother is looking for her lost child. She begs Polish border guards for help. And in response she hears: stop - we will shoot!



Neither the EU, nor international organizations take any steps to resolve the crisis and help people: refugees under the cover of the night are looking for new ways to enter Poland and Lithuania. Shouts and shots are constantly heard, strobe lights shine in their eyes, the people are desperate.



And on the border with Lithuania, refugees are burning fires and are ready to cross the border at any moment. They are begging to be let through Lithuanian territory, as their way is to Germany.



Refugees unite in groups and try to cross the border. In response, they are brutally dispersed with threats of shooting.



