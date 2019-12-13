Polish border guards act towards migrants more aggressively

Polish border guards are acting towards migrants more aggressively. It becomes usual for them to frighten the refugees with weapons. The video of this was published by the Border Committee of Belarus. Another group, including women and children, was brought from the Polish territory and then forced out to the Belarusian border. The foreigners openly declared that they were fleeing the war.



In response to requests from the refugees, one of the Polish soldiers fired a shot and then pointed the weapon at the group of migrants. In addition, the Polish security forces deployed military barriers in front of the migrants, deliberately creating obstacles that pose a threat to their life and health. We regret to admit that such actions of Polish law enforcement officers remain unattended by international human rights organizations.



