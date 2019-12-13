3.43 RUB
Polish border guards act towards migrants more aggressively
Polish border guards are acting towards migrants more aggressively. It becomes usual for them to frighten the refugees with weapons. The video of this was published by the Border Committee of Belarus. Another group, including women and children, was brought from the Polish territory and then forced out to the Belarusian border. The foreigners openly declared that they were fleeing the war.
In response to requests from the refugees, one of the Polish soldiers fired a shot and then pointed the weapon at the group of migrants. In addition, the Polish security forces deployed military barriers in front of the migrants, deliberately creating obstacles that pose a threat to their life and health. We regret to admit that such actions of Polish law enforcement officers remain unattended by international human rights organizations.
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
