Polish law enforcement officers try again to push refugees into Belarus

Another provocation on the border: Polish law enforcers tried to push refugees into the Belarusian territory. The incident occurred the day before in the morning.



According to Belarusian border guards, the Polish "colleagues," using two official vehicles, brought the refugees to the fence on the border with Belarus. Having opened the gate designed for animal migration, they tried to drive the foreigners out. Our border patrol did not allow the border violation.



The neighbors quickly closed the gate, loaded the refugees back into the transport, and drove them off in an unknown direction.



