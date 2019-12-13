PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Polish security forces push two refugees into territory of Belarus - one of them dies

Another refugee died on the Belarusian-Polish border, reports BelTA.

The incident occurred in Kamenets District. In close proximity to the state border, Belarusian border guards found two citizens of Afghanistan, who were forced into the territory of Belarus. The foreigners pointed to another refugee, who had been forced out earlier by the Polish security forces. The man was in an extremely emaciated state.

Belarusian border guards immediately called for medical workers. However, by the time they arrived, the refugee had died. The rest of the migrants received the necessary medical care. The investigation team of Kamenets District Department of Internal Affairs is finding out all the circumstances of the incident.

