"This is an act of political discrimination against an entire state. When do we have to face this? When other countries say that your government in the Republic of Belarus or the Russian Federation should look like this and not like that. And why? Don't we have the right, as these peoples, to self-determination?", - reasoned the Polish politician

"And if the Poles didn't want it, did it also have to be imposed by force, like with Belarusians, like with Russians? When will this end? Unfortunately, but we have experience, we have historical parallels, and we know how it ended in the 1930s, the years of Nazism. And now it's Nazism again, it's neo-Nazism. I have nothing against the citizens of the United States, against Americans, but it is their state that is developing artificial Nazism today, at least ideologically," Krzysztof Tolwinski expressed his opinion. - As we remember, in the 1930s, Nazism also enjoyed great support from the same Western corporations and financial centers. This was the case then, and we are facing it again today."