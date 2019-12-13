3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Polish Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing closed
Another gesture of Polish democracy was demonstrated: as of today from 9 am the Polish border crossing checkpoint Kuznica Bialostocka ceased to operate. According to the Border Committee, the decision was taken unilaterally by the Polish side. The Belarusian side sees no objective reasons for such measures. When the operation of the Polish checkpoint is resumed, our services are ready to provide clearance in the regular mode. The nearest checkpoint on the Belarusian-Polish border is Berestovica.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All