Polish Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing closed

Another gesture of Polish democracy was demonstrated: as of today from 9 am the Polish border crossing checkpoint Kuznica Bialostocka ceased to operate. According to the Border Committee, the decision was taken unilaterally by the Polish side. The Belarusian side sees no objective reasons for such measures. When the operation of the Polish checkpoint is resumed, our services are ready to provide clearance in the regular mode. The nearest checkpoint on the Belarusian-Polish border is Berestovica.