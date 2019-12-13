Polish soldier Emil Czeczko records appeal to all his compatriots

Polish patriot Emil Czeczko recorded a special appeal to his compatriots today. The reason was the news about the death of a Polish soldier, whose body was found on Wednesday evening in Białowieża Park. The 22-year-old soldier served in the 9th Armored Cavalry Brigade of the Polish Armed Forces. The Polish Armed Forces and the prosecutor's office confirmed that the soldier died as a result of being shot by a service weapon. The Polish society should know the truth about what is really happening on the Polish-Belarusian border, believes Czeczko. He urged his compatriots not to trust the Polish media, which often distort the real picture of the incidents on the eastern borders of the republic.



Emil Czeczko:



“Good afternoon, my name is Emil Czeczko. I am currently in Belarus at the System Human Rights Center. I would like to express my condolences to the family of the dead 22-year-old soldier of the mechanized division. The death of a young man who had his whole life in front of him is a terrible tragedy. The exact circumstances of this soldier's death are unknown, but I know that service in the Polish Army and the tasks that have recently been assigned to soldiers in the Polish Army are psychologically demanding and often impossible to perform without strong impact on health. If it were not for the tasks that were set before me in the Polish army, I would never have made the decision to flee to Belarus. I do not know what tasks were set for this soldier, but I do not believe that a soldier who had been trained in the use of firearms shot himself in the head by accident or without wishing to do so. Dear Compatriots! I ask you to independently verify in the foreign media the information that is provided about the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border. Information presented in Polish media is often false and untrue. I am ready to take responsibility for my actions. My lawyer has already applied to the Hague Tribunal. The application was accepted and the case is likely to be heard. I think Polish society has a right to know the truth about situation at the border. And I am talking not only about the death of a soldier on the border or my escape, but also about the fact that people were killed on the Polish-Belarusian border.”



Earlier it was also reported about the deaths of several Polish soldiers performing tasks on the border. There are many cases of deaths of migrants trying to enter the EU.



