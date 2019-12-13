Polish serviceman tells about mass killing of refugees

A Polish soldier ran away to Belarus in order to stop following the criminal orders of his superiors. According to him, the soldiers were psychologically processed, then they were drugged with alcohol and forced at gunpoint to shoot refugees in the woods.



- Did the refugees ask not to kill them? Did they say anything at that point? Or did they have some other reaction? What did you see then?



Emil Czeczko, Polish soldier: "Sorry, I don't want to, talk about it. Some of them were crying, the other were screaming. Some just stood up straight."



- If they were wounded, did you have to finish them off?



Emil Czeczko: "I heard there were such people. They had to be finished off, but what was to be done with them? Bury them alive?"



- Were you told to finish them off? That was an order, right?



Emil Czeczko: "Yes, they said: 'finish them off'.



