Polish soldier Emil Czeczko applied for political asylum in Belarus. The soldier was tired of the arbitrary rule of the authorities and does not agree with the hypocritical anti-humane policy of Poland. The young man served in the 11th Artillery Regiment of the 16th Mechanized Division. His unit was deployed to guard a section of the border with Belarus. However, after seeing the methods of struggle against the flow of migrants in Warsaw, the young man decided to leave his place of service.



Thus, according to the State Border Committee of our country, a soldier of the Polish Armed Forces was detained yesterday near the Belarusian-Polish border.



Anton Bychkovski, official representative of the State Border Committee of Belarus:



"The soldier applied for political asylum in Belarus due to his disagreement with Poland's policy on the migration crisis and the practice of inhumane treatment of refugees. The soldier applied for political asylum in the Republic of Belarus."



