3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Polish government thoroughly supports all attempts of coup d'état in Belarus - Schmidt
The Polish government thoroughly supports all attempts of coup d'état in Belarus. This was stated by Polish dissident and judge Tomasz Schmidt, who had access to state secrets, secret and highly classified documents of the Republic of Poland, and now he's asking for political asylum in Belarus, in the program "Actual Interview".
Polish media have been very actively trying to turn Poles against Belarusians and Russians, but they're not doing too well, he said. "The Polish government thoroughly supports all attempts of the coup d'état in Belarus. It not only gives money for this, but also provides housing for activists and access to the media. However, the effect is not high," says the Pole. - What do the Poles see? A few screamers with flags and posters in the center of Warsaw. 95% of our citizens don't give a damn about that."
Watch the entire interview
Speaking about the ability of Polish and Western citizens to speak freely in the media, Tomasz Schmidt outlined that the major Polish media outlets are part of media concerns whose headquarters are primarily in the United States. "One simple example. The Polish TV channel TVN is part of the American concern Discovery. It includes, for example, such a news giant as CNN. And also the movie and TV concern Warner Bros. In other words, it is a huge information weapon for shaping the public opinion you want," the Polish dissident emphasized.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All