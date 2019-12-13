Polish government thoroughly supports all attempts of coup d'état in Belarus - Schmidt

The Polish government thoroughly supports all attempts of coup d'état in Belarus. This was stated by Polish dissident and judge Tomasz Schmidt, who had access to state secrets, secret and highly classified documents of the Republic of Poland, and now he's asking for political asylum in Belarus, in the program "Actual Interview".

Polish media have been very actively trying to turn Poles against Belarusians and Russians, but they're not doing too well, he said. "The Polish government thoroughly supports all attempts of the coup d'état in Belarus. It not only gives money for this, but also provides housing for activists and access to the media. However, the effect is not high," says the Pole. - What do the Poles see? A few screamers with flags and posters in the center of Warsaw. 95% of our citizens don't give a damn about that."

