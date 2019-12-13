3.42 RUB
Photo and video footage obtained evidencing injuries and burns from chemical weapons used by Poles
Refugees and journalists suffered as a result of the Polish attack. Belarus 1 received photo and video materials, the evidence of injuries and burns from the Polish chemical weapons.
Belarusian law enforcement officers, who were on duty at the checkpoint "Bruzgi," were also injured. The Polish side used water cannons with some chemical agent, spraying tear gas. Several of the victims needed medical assistance. They had severe burns.
