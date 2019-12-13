3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Poles oppose introduction of buffer zone on border with Belarus
Ordinary Poles opposed the introduction of a buffer zone on the border with Belarus. An open letter of Bialowieza entrepreneurs to the authorities of the country is published by the Polish media. It was signed by about 60 businessmen, owners of tourist and not only objects, whose activities are threatened with decline due to the ban on movement in the buffer zone.
The publication Mani quotes representatives of small businesses who are being deprived of their legitimate sources of income by Warsaw:
“We are already at the bottom, we are stuck in the mud, so we practically can't move. It is a question of being able to work somehow. The only solution is to open the border crossings, there is nothing to hide.”
“I have the impression that all the actions of the authorities are chaotic and not fully thought out. I do not know whether there have been any consultations, what the consequences of these actions will be. The current government and the former opposition went to the elections with beautiful slogans that they will listen to the public, but I am not sure that this is the case. Now the security sector is changing on all fronts, but is there any strategy for this?”
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All