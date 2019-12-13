Aid to Belarus from Uzbekistan transferred to warehouse of Belmedtekhnika today

500 thousand protective items have been received by Belarus: disposable overalls, respirators, protective glasses, latex gloves and masks. Many of our enterprises are reprofiling their production for highly demanded medical products. Uzbekistan has delivered 500 thousand meters of gauze tissue and another 10 thousand liters of alcohol for the production of antiseptics. The plane from Uzbekistan arrived at Minsk National Airport last night. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev assist Belarus in the fight against coronavirus.



Belarus and Uzbekistan have been able to completely renew relations over the past 2 years due to the warm and confidential communication between Alexander Lukashenko and Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The delivered cargo confirms the friendly attitude of the President of Uzbekistan to our people.



