Deputies provide more than 600 protective overalls and respirators to Hospital No. 6

Today, the deputies of the House of Representatives sent more than 600 protective overalls and the same number of respirators to the 6th hospital. As noted the chief physician of the hospital Igor Yurkevich, the clinic staff is fully provided with personal protective equipment. Clinical Hospital No. 6 was one of the first health institutions reoriented to treat patients with coronavirus.

