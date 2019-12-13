3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Deputies provide more than 600 protective overalls and respirators to Hospital No. 6
Today, the deputies of the House of Representatives sent more than 600 protective overalls and the same number of respirators to the 6th hospital. As noted the chief physician of the hospital Igor Yurkevich, the clinic staff is fully provided with personal protective equipment. Clinical Hospital No. 6 was one of the first health institutions reoriented to treat patients with coronavirus.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All