Assistance to physicians from trade unions of Minsk Region

The additional medical aid was provided by Minsk Region trade unions. More than 300 protective suits were supplied to the doctors of Minsk Regional Clinical Hospital as well as the set of necessary antiseptics and special solutions for hands.



Some protective devices were sent to medical institutions of Borisov, Vileika, Volozhin, Kopyl, Soligorsk and Uzda. In total, the unions presented over 2,000 articles for fighting the coronavirus infection.



