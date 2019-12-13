Presidential aides, inspectors for regions and city of Minsk, to hold hotlines

Presidential aides, inspectors for regions and the city of Minsk, will hold hotlines in June. This will allow promptly taking comprehensive measures to resolve the issues. So, tomorrow, on June 9, the Presidential Aide, Inspector for Brest Region Anatoly Markevich will contact people,as well as the Presidential Aide, Inspector for the Vitebsk Region, Anatoly Linevich. The next day, the inspector for the city of Minsk, Vitaliy Prima, will communicate with citizens in Partizansky District Administration of Minsk by phone.